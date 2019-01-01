Lindsay Lohan returns to Tommy Mottola's label for music comeback - report

Lindsay Lohan has reportedly signed a new record deal with Mariah Carey's ex-husband, Tommy Mottola.

Just days after the Mean Girls star confirmed reports she was quitting MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan's Beach House, she's officially planning another attack on the charts.

Sources tell the New York Post's Page Six she has signed with Mottola’s Casablanca Records, the company behind her debut album, Speak, which she released in 2004.

The album, which featured the hit Rumors, hit the top five of the Billboard 200.

Lindsay teased a music comeback earlier this year (19), when she posted a photo of herself in the recording studio and suggested she was working on new music.

Lohan and MTV bosses agreed not to press ahead with a second season of Beach House, with Lohan telling Page Six earlier this week there wasn't enough drama for another run. Reports also suggested the Mykonos nightclub the show centered on has shut its doors.

The 32 year old took to social media on Wednesday (19Jun19) to attack the Page Six claims, urging journalists to focus on real news.

"If you want a true story travel to #Istanbul and write something real for once...," the actress raged. "Children that need attention which I work with and none of you writers try and help. Families that loose (sic) limbs in Syria and you write c**p stories about celebs."

Posting and later deleting an image of four kids writing, she added: "I helped this (sic) amazing children while you are writing about lies and nonsense."

Lohan has been working with refugee groups and human trafficking activists in Europe to rescue children in danger.