Olly Murs undergoes serious knee surgery

British popstar Olly Murs is recuperating after undergoing surgery on his knee.

The Troublemaker singer has had a busy first half of 2019, acting as a judge on The Voice U.K. and touring to promote his sixth studio album, You Know I Know.

However, Olly has announced he'll be taking things easy for the next few months after going under the knife to correct a longstanding knee problem.

"Hey guys!! Quick update from me! I'm putting on a brave face for the (Insta)gram but this week I've been recovering from serious knee surgery, something I've needed for sometime," he captioned a gallery of Instagram snaps showing him in his hospital bed with a bloodied leg. "I'm not quite sure how I'm going to cope sitting still like this for the next few months."

The 35-year-old also told fans they can expect to see less of him online while he recovers from the operation.

"I'm also going to use this time as an opportunity to take myself off social media for a while - focus on my recovery and spend some time on myself, with friends and family," he added. "?Thanks for a super 2019! With the Voice Win and my Sell Out Arena Tour! Unreal moments! Loved it.. now it's time for a rest. Enjoy the rest of your year you cheeky lot, don't miss me too much."

British singer Pixie Lott, TV presenter Mark Wright, and Olly's rumoured former love interest, U.K. reality star Zara McDermott, all sent their best wishes to the star.