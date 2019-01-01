Troye Sivan 'cringes so hard' at old YouTube videos

Troye Sivan is proud of his YouTube roots - but can't bear to watch his old videos back.

The My My My! hitmaker rose to fame on the video-sharing site when he began posting clips in 2012.

And while the 24-year-old has gone on to release two studio albums and enjoy a successful career in music, he admitted in an interview with Vogue he "cringes" at his old content.

"Oh my God, I cringe so hard and wonder why I did the things that I did," he confessed.

The South Africa-born star famously came out as gay in a YouTube video he published in 2013, when he was just 18 years old, and he told the publication that opening up about his sexuality online was the "single event that impacted me most in life".

"I just got to this place where I was so gay in my personal life - and really proud of it," he shared. "I was like, I want to share this with the whole world."

And while the singer has become one of the most celebrated faces in the LGBTQ community in recent years, he admitted he's not entirely comfortable with his status as a "gay icon".

"From experience, I have seen that the LGBTQ community is so unbelievably diverse, and looks like so many people, that to be picked as one of the faces of the community made me really uncomfortable," he reflected, insisting it felt "weird and scary".