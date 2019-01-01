NEWS Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber smash a sixth week at Number 1 with I Don’t Care Newsdesk Share with :







Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care soars to a sixth week at the top of the Official Singles Chart, also claiming the highest digital download sales of the last seven days.



Meanwhile, Stormzy rebounds to 2 with former chart-topper Vossi Bop as he gears up to headline Glastonbury next week, and Taylor Swift claims the week’s highest new entry with You Need To Calm Down, starting at 5, while Little Mix also claim a Top 10 debut with Bounce Back at 10.



Chris Brown’s No Guidance ft. Drake climbs two to 6, the first of three entries for Drake who now claims 45 Top 40 hits to his name as the two The Best In The World Pack songs make their debut: Money In The Grave ft. Rick Ross is at 13, while Omertà is in at 33.



Katy Perry edges closer to the Top 10 with Never Really Over (12) and Sigala & Becky Hill are up one with Wish You Well (14). Mabel climbs two with Mad Love (16); Jess Glynne & Jax Jones climb four to enter the Top 20 with One Touch (19).



Dominic Fike’s 3 Nights leaps ten spots to Number 21, as AJ Tracey’s Ladbroke Grove advances four to 22. Young T & Bugsey climb five places to 25 with Strike A Pose ft. Aitch, ahead of Miley Cyrus who moves up two with Mother’s Daughter at 31.



Finally, Martin Garrix, Macklemore and Patrick Stump’s collaboration Summer Nights returns to the Top 40, climbing five to Number 36.