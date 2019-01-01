Ariana Grande explains lack of Europe dates on Sweetener tour

Ariana Grande has responded to fans questioning why she has less Europe stops on her Sweetener World Tour than she does in America.

The Thank U, Next star announced the latest addition to her tour schedule on Thursday, with all the stops in the U.S.

The new dates led to some of Ariana's followers wondering why she wasn't doing the same amount of shows in Europe, with one tweeting: "I just can't understand why she's literally doing 4-5 shows in a STATE instead of going to other countries it really makes no sense to me."

It's believed the user was referring to Ariana's four shows in Florida - back-to-back stops in Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville.

In response, Ariana replied: "The truth is: european leg is going to be a big step. I'm really excited about it and grateful to do it! but since you're asking, this is simply the best i'm capable of at this time and keeping me closer to home for a majority of the dates is what's best for my health rn (right now). love u!"

Another fan told Ariana that they were "proud" of her for adding to the tour schedule, to which the star responded: "Thank u ! i'm very excited about them tbh (to be honest). doing the best i can do for right now and so grateful for my health and for this chapter and for my fans for supporting and understanding the pace i'm moving at. Sooo grateful for u. thank u (sic)."

Ariana added that she's planning to be "100 per cent transparent" going forward, and could potentially announce more tour dates in Europe or America at a later date.

When the original fan returned to Twitter to apologise for the way she "expressed" herself, the 25-year-old replied: "Nah of course, i understand i love you. i am getting better n feeling grateful. Finding a balance between self preservation and doing what i love. so thank you for supporting that. and also for wanting more of me. i'll never take that for granted."

Ariana has always been open and honest about her mental health struggles, and previously admitted that touring takes a massive toll on her physically, emotionally and mentally.