Rihanna goes day drinking with TV host Seth Meyers

Rihanna joined Late Night host Seth Meyers for a hilarious day drinking session on Thursday night's show.

The music superstar paired up with the self-professed superfan at a makeshift bar, where they kicked things off with shots and downed some beers, before getting down to drinking games.

Seth played bartender, whipping up cocktails based on the names of some of Rihanna's biggest hits - including a drink called Under My Rumbrella, which contained rum, rum balls and rum raisin ice cream, topped with a handful of paper umbrellas. Other drinks included We Found Veuve in a Hostess Place and B**ch Better Have My Bunny.

The pair then played a series of drinking games, with Seth quizzing the Work singer on her various outfits from paparazzi photos and asking her to name the event she wore them to. If she got the answer wrong, she had to drink a shot.

The Umbrella star, who is in New York City to help launch her Fenty pop-up Store, downed shots of tequila, rum, and quaffed Champagne as she giggled her way through the segment.

During a Q&A section afterwards, Seth asked Rihanna for tips on how to "blow his wife away". She replied: "You said it - blow your wife."

The drinking buddies then tried out their pick-up lines on one another.

"Are you the girl from Battleship?" Seth asked.

The segment concluded with a Fenty Beauty makeover and a very drunk Seth singing the Bajan singer's hit Work.

Rihanna's appearance came after Seth recently told fellow late show host Jimmy Fallon: "I'm fully in love with Rihanna. My wife is fine with it because she's also in love with Rihanna. It's the thing we have in common."