Camila Cabello 'drank a lot of wine' before shooting steamy video with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello had to "drink a lot of wine" to calm her nerves before shooting steamy scenes with Shawn Mendes for the pair's Senorita video.

The singers joined forces for the sultry new track and dropped both the tune and video on Thursday. The pair had previously collaborated on the 2015 hit I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The video sees the duo cuddling up in some intimate scenes as they act out a night of passion between Camila's diner waitress and Shawn's customer - including a motorcycle ride, some sensuous dances and a night in a hotel.

But filming the passionate tryst was somewhat nerve-wracking for the former Fifth Harmony star, who admitted in a live chat with fans ahead of the song's release she had to seek help at the bottom of a bottle before the shoot.

"The whole music video was funny because we were both really nervous, I had to drink a lot of wine!" she laughed.

Camila also told fans that Senorita had been in the works for about nine months before its release, and insisted the pair knew they wanted to work with each other again since they forged a close friendship the first time round.

"We’ve known each other for about four years now, and I really love Shawn as a person and he’s always been there for me. I’m lucky I found someone like that early on when I started this," Camila said, while Shawn gushed, "She is the most creative most fun most empathetic person I know! Working with her is a dream."