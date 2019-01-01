Britney Spears' team slams accusations they are moderating her Instagram comments

A representative for Britney Spears has slammed reports suggesting the pop star's aides are moderating her Instagram comments, calling the story "absurd".

Earlier this week (ends21Jun19) users of a fan page began speculating that those working for her have been removing positive comments from her posts on the photo sharing site, in an effort to make the pop star look bad.

In a statement shared on AbsoluteBritney, one user maintained, "So Britney's team is deleting positive comments on her Instagram post and leaving negative ones to keep up the illusion that she needs help!"

They continued, "They were all so quick to remove all comments before but now all the sudden (sic) they are leaving all negative ones but removing positive ones! How much longer is this going to be?!? This has to be human rights violation (sic)!"

Spears' mother Lynne Spears even chimed in with her own suspicions.

"I can’t believe u just posted this because I had a friend tell me the same thing!" she wrote. "I posted something and tried to go back and find it and none of it is in order and I couldn’t find mine, which I JUST POSTED??? I know you are a true fan and love her so thank you for pointing this out because I have had others say the same."

But a rep for the singer has hit back at the claims, telling Entertainment Tonight there is no truth to them.

"We unequivocally deny the absurd allegations that we have promoted negative statements or deleted positive posts from Instagram and are considering appropriate action," a statement reads.

The 37 year old has been quite active on her Instagram account in recent weeks, offering fans a glimpse into her workout routine and sharing her dance routines.

The posts come after a stint at a wellness retreat, which the Toxic singer entered while struggling with her father's recent health woes.