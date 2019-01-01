Beyonce and Donald Glover duet in new Lion King teaser

Disney bosses have teased Beyonce and Donald Glover's cover of Elton John's Can You Feel the Love Tonight in a new commercial for The Lion King remake.

The two stars voice the adult characters of Nala and Simba, respectively, in the new live action revamp, and now fans have been given a taste of what to expect musically in the film's latest TV advertisement.

The teaser doesn't feature any new footage from the movie, but it is narrated by James Earl Jones, who plays Simba's dad, Mufasa.

"Look at the stars, the great kings look down on us from those stars. And so will I," he tells his cub in the voiceover.

The song snippet emerges months after co-star Billy Eichner, who brings meerkat Timon to life in Jon Favreau's new version of the film, revealed he was moved to tears by Beyonce and Donald's rendition.

"I will just say that honestly, it made me cry and I was not expecting that," he confessed during a January (19) appearance on U.S. talk show Watch What Happens Live.

Can You Feel the Love Tonight, composed by Elton with lyrics by Tim Rice, is just one of many classic tracks from the animated 1994 original fans can look forward to in the new movie.

Circle of Life and Hakuna Matata will also be included in the soundtrack, as well as a new collaboration between Beyonce, Elton, and Rice.

The Lion King is set for release next month (Jul19).