Nas no longer pursuing contempt charges against ex-wife Kelis

Rapper Nas has dropped charges of contempt against his ex-wife Kelis as part of their ongoing custody battle.

Earlier this year (19), the I Can hitmaker, real name Nasir Jones, asked a family court judge to hold Kelis in contempt after accusing the singer of willfully ignoring the official custody agreement they had previously signed for their nine-year-old son, Knight, on 17 occasions since January, 2018.

He also claimed his ex had relocated to Colombia with their kid, without his consent.

She pleaded not guilty to the allegations in April (19), and the case was due to be heard in court on Thursday (20Jun19).

However, the hearing was removed from the schedule after Nas' attorney filed a request for dismissal last week (ends14Jun19), according to The Blast.

The move suggests the exes have managed to resolve the issue privately, although representatives for the musicians have yet to comment on the latest developments.

Nas and Kelis divorced in 2010 after five years of marriage, but they didn't set a formal custody deal in place until 2017, when they reportedly agreed to share legal and physical custody of their boy.