Granger Smith returning to the road after son's death

Country singer Granger Smith is preparing to head back out on tour, just days after mourning the death of his toddler son.

The Backroad Song star broke the sad news of three-year-old River's passing to fans via Instagram on 6 June (19), and subsequently revealed he died in a drowning accident at their family home.

Granger and his wife Amber have now opened up about the heartbreaking loss in a lengthy video blog posted on YouTube, titled Finding Light in Our Darkest Time, in which the musician admits their family has been "united stronger" and is closer than ever in light of the tragedy.

The Dallas, Texas native also vows not to "slave over a search for answers" and to live his life to the full in honour of his little boy.

Part of that promise involves Granger returning to the stage, and this time, he will be taking Amber and their two older kids, seven-year-old daughter London and five-year-old son Lincoln, with him.

"I'm still going to do music," the singer shares in the footage. "In fact, I'm going to go back on tour next week, and I'm going to bring them with me."

"We're all gonna go," adds an emotional Amber.

However, Granger informs fans he won't be taking part in backstage meet-and-greets with ticketholders for now because he isn't in the right frame of mind.

"I don't think that's the best place for me to be right now," he explains. "A) It's gonna be strange if we have to talk about River, and B) it's gonna be even stranger if we don't talk about River. So I think it's best for all of us... until I get my head straight."

But the singer hopes getting back in front of a crowd again will help him come to terms with River's death: "Music has always been healing," he adds. "That's the place I've always turned to."

Smith is scheduled to make his music return onstage in Burlington, Iowa on 21 June (19).