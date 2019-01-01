Singer Meghan Linsey engaged

Country singer Meghan Linsey is engaged to her longtime boyfriend and new bandmate Tyler Cain.

Musician and producer Cain proposed to the former Steel Magnolia star on Monday (17Jun19) while location scouting for upcoming Meg and Tyler music video, called Nowhere With You, at Land's End in Homer, Alaska.

The romantic gesture caught the former The Voice competitor by surprise, even though she had a hunch something wasn't quite right.

"I thought we were just walking down to check out the location, but when we walked up, the videographer (Noah Douglass) was already flying the drone around us. I assumed he was just testing everything out, but it did seem a little strange," Linsey recalled to People.com.

"That's when Tyler got down on one knee, and that's when I knew. I'm not easy to surprise, but he got me!"

Her new fiance reveals he had long planned to pop the question to Linsey at Land's End, because they had previously spent time there as a couple.

"Meghan and I have toured all over the world together, and Homer is such a beautiful place for us. We made some amazing memories here together a few years ago, so I thought it'd be the perfect place to propose," Cain explained. "I knew that after seven years of dating, it had to be epic!"

The pair first met at a recording studio in Nashville, Tennessee in 2012, and recently formed the duo Meg and Tyler, with its debut single, Mardi Gras and Rhinestones, set for release on 28 June (19).