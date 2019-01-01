Calvin Harris and Mark Ronson lead tributes to French dance star Philippe Zdar

Calvin Harris and Mark Ronson have joined a host of musicians in paying tribute to French dance music star Philippe Zdar, who died following a fall from a building in Paris, France on Wednesday.

Zdar's agent Sebastien Farran confirmed the tragic news, revealing Philippe, "made an accidental fall, through the window of a high floor of a Parisian building," prompting an outpouring of grief from those who loved his work as one half of dance duo Cassius, as well as with other artists.

"Awful news about Phillipe Zdar, what an unbelievably lovely man with an incredible legacy. I was mesmerized by this record as a 15 year old," Calvin wrote on Twitter, referring to Cassius's 1999, a hit that reached number seven in the U.K. in 1999.

An emotional Mark wrote of his admiration for another of the group's 1999 tracks, Feeling For You, adding: "So f**king sad to learn about Philippe Zdar last night. A true, true legend whose influence hangs over not just dance but indie, hip hop, all of it. I remember buying Feeling For You when it first came out and being blown away... My condolences to his family and friends (three heartbroken emojis)."

Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos, who hired Philippe to produce the band's latest album simply tweeted, "Farewell, my friend," next to a picture of himself with Philippe in the studio.

Rostam Batmanglij of Vampire Weekend, British DJ Gilles Peterson, and fellow producer Black Madonna also paid tribute.

In addition to his work with Cassius bandmate Hubert 'Boom Bass' Blanc-Francard, the musician, also known as Philippe Cerbonesch, produced albums for Two Door Cinema Club, Phoenix, The Rapture, and OneRepublic.

He also worked with the likes of Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, the Beastie Boys' Mike D and Cat Power.

His death comes shortly before the release of Cassius's first album in three years, Dreems, on Friday. Philippe was believed to be in his early fifties.