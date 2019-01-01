NEWS Carrie Underwood: 'Miscarriages made me get real with God' Newsdesk Share with :







Carrie Underwood was "kind of giving up" on motherhood after suffering three miscarriages in less than two years between her first and second children.



The 36-year-old shares sons Isaiah, four, and four-month-old Jacob with National Hockey League (NHL) player Mike Fisher. And while the Cry Pretty star opened up about the traumatic experience shortly before she gave birth to Jacob earlier this year, she recently told People magazine she kept the news under wraps so people wouldn't think she was ungrateful for what she has.



"I've always wanted to be a good daughter to my parents but also to God and not complain, because we are beyond blessed," she shared. "I get to do what I love, I have an incredible family. I have Mike, I have Isaiah, I have great parents. I have all of these amazing people around me, and I don't want to complain, ever."



The country music star went on to admit the miscarriages pushed her to the edge, and encouraged her to turn to God to help her navigate the situation.



"The miscarriages made me get real with God and say, 'Okay, I'm kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn't meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I'll understand why,'" Carrie reflected.



She also added that, after being told she was pregnant with a second healthy baby, she felt empowered once more, gushing: "There is a thing about motherhood that makes you feel like, 'Okay, if I can do that, I can do anything.'



"I feel like I'm a little older, a little wiser. This isn't my first rodeo."