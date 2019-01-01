Lil Nas X leads 2019 Teen Choice Awards nominees

Lil Nas X is set for a big afternoon at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards after landing five nominations.

The Old Town Road hitmaker leads all nominees, while fellow rap star Post Malone has four mentions, and Khalid, Taylor Swift and Halsey have three apiece.

Khalid, Lil Nas and Post Malone will compete for Choice Male Artist, alongside Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes, while Swift and Halsey lead the Choice Female Artist category with Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, and Lauren Jauregui.

Avengers: Endgame leads the movie awards with nine nods - four ahead of Aladdin - while Riverdale, The Flash and Shadowhunters lead the TV nominees with four apiece.

The show will air live on 11 August.

The nominations list is:

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist:

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group:

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

PRETTYMUCH

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist:

Brett Young

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett

Choice Latin Artist:

Bad Bunny

Becky G.

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Normani

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Choice Rock Artist:

AJR

Cage the Elephant

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande, 7 rings

Billie Eilish, Bad Guy

Lauren Jauregui, Expectations

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), ME!

Katy Perry, Never Really Over

Halsey, Nightmare

Choice Song: Male Artist

Khalid, Better

Shawn Mendes, If I Can’t Have You

Lil Nas X, Old Town Road

Travis Scott, SICKO MODE

Louis Tomlinson, Two of Us

Post Malone, Wow

Choice Song: Group

Imagine Dragons, Bad Liar

Blackpink, DDU-DU DDU-DU

5 Seconds of Summer, Easier

Panic! At The Disco, Hey Look Ma, I Made It

Jonas Brothers, Sucker

Why Don’t We, 8 Letters

Choice Pop Song:

Sam Smith & Normani, Dancing With A Stranger

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, I Don’t Care

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), ME!

Jonas Brothers, Sucker

Ava Max, Sweet but Psycho

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Choice Country Song:

Maren Morris, Girl

Kane Brown, Good as You

Thomas Rhett, Look What God Gave Her

Kelsea Ballerini, Miss Me More

Kacey Musgraves, Rainbow

Dan + Shay, Speechless

Choice Electronic/Dance Song:

Zedd & Katy Perry, 365

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, Call You Mine

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)

Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), Find U Again

Marshmello & Bastille, Happier

The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, Who Do You Love

Choice Latin Song:

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA), Baila Baila Baila

Rosalia, J Balvin & El Guincho, Con Altura

Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, Con Calma

Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), MIA

CNCO, Pretend

Nicky Jam & Ozuna, Te Robare

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song:

Meek Mill (feat. Drake), Going Bad

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), Old Town Road (Remix)

Mustard & Migos, Pure Water

Post Malone & Swae Lee, Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Khalid, Talk

Post Malone, Wow

Choice Rock Song:

AJR, 100 Bad Days

Panic! At The Disco, Hey Look Ma, I Made It

Bastille, Joy

Imagine Dragons, Natural

Cage The Elephant, Ready To Let Go

lovelytheband, These Are My Friends

Choice Breakout Artist:

Billie Eilish

HRVY

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalia

Choice International Artist:

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

EXO

Little Mix

NCT 127

Choice Collaboration:

BTS (feat. Halsey), Boy With Luv

Sam Smith & Normani, Dancing With A Stranger

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, I Don’t Care

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), Old Town Road (Remix)

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Shallow

Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), What A Time

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Endgame

Bumblebee

Captain Marvel

Men in Black: International

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Choice Action Movie Actor:

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International

John Cena, Bumblebee

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

Choice Action Movie Actress:

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame

Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame

Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Endgame

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie:

Aladdin

Aquaman

Dark Phoenix

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Mary Poppins Returns

Shazam!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor:

James McAvoy, Dark Phoenix

Jason Momoa, Aquaman

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Mena Massoud, Aladdin

Will Smith, Aladdin

Zachary Levi, Shazam!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress:

Amber Heard, Aquaman

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Katherine Waterston, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Keira Knightley, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Naomi Scott, Aladdin

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Choice Drama Movie:

After

Bohemian Rhapsody

Breakthrough

Five Feet Apart

The Hate U Give

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Choice Drama Movie Actor:

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, After

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Choice Drama Movie Actress:

Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give

Chrissy Metz, Breakthrough

Haley Lu Richardson, Five Feet Apart

Josephine Langford, After

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Choice Comedy Movie:

Crazy Rich Asians

Instant Family

Isn’t It Romantic

Little

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

The Perfect Date

Choice Comedy Movie Actor:

Henry Golding, Crazy Rich Asians

Kevin Hart, Night School

Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic

Mark Wahlberg, Instant Family

Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

Ryan Reynolds, Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Choice Comedy Movie Actress:

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Laura Marano, The Perfect Date

Marsai Martin, Little

Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic

Tiffany Haddish, Night School

Choice Movie Villain:

Johnny Depp, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame

Jude Law, Captain Marvel

Mark Strong, Shazam!

Marwan Kenzari, Aladdin

Patrick Wilson, Aquaman

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show:

Good Trouble

Marvel’s Runaways

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Riverdale

Star

The Resident

Choice Drama TV Actor:

Adam Huber, Dynasty

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

K.J. Apa, Riverdale

Oliver Stark, 9-1-1

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress:

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

Ryan Destiny, Star

Sofia Carson, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show:

Charmed

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Legacies

Shadowhunters

Supernatural

The 100

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor:

Aubrey Joseph, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Bob Morley, The 100

Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters

Jared Padalecki, Supernatural

Ross Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress:

Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies

Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters

Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Melonie Diaz, Charmed

Olivia Holt, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Choice Action TV Show:

Arrow

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Gotham

MacGyver

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor:

Ben McKenzie, Gotham

Brandon Routh, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Brenton Thwaites, Titans

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Lucas Till, MacGyver

Stephen Amell, Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress:

Candice Patton, The Flash

Danielle Panabaker, The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow

Gabrielle Union, L.A.’s Finest

Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show:

Black-ish

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor:

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers

Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time

Choice Comedy TV Actress:

Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory

Nina Dobrev, Fam

Sarah Hyland, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, black-ish

Choice TV Villain:

Adam Scott, The Good Place

Cameron Monaghan, Gotham

Jon Cryer, Supergirl

Luke Baines, Shadowhunters

Sarah Carter, The Flash

Sea Shimooka, Arrow

Choice Reality TV Show:

America’s Got Talent

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Choice Throwback TV Show:

All That

Beverly Hills, 90210

Friends

Moesha

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Office

Choice Ship:

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale

Choice Comedian:

Ellen DeGeneres

Ethan & Grayson Dolan

James Corden

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

Tiffany Haddish

Choice Male Athlete:

AJ Styles

James Harden

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

Choice Female Athlete:

Katelyn Ohashi

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sky Brown

The Bella Twins

Tobin Heath