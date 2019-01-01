Lil Nas X leads 2019 Teen Choice Awards nominees

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- COMPETITION
Lil Nas X is set for a big afternoon at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards after landing five nominations.
The Old Town Road hitmaker leads all nominees, while fellow rap star Post Malone has four mentions, and Khalid, Taylor Swift and Halsey have three apiece.
Khalid, Lil Nas and Post Malone will compete for Choice Male Artist, alongside Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes, while Swift and Halsey lead the Choice Female Artist category with Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, and Lauren Jauregui.
Avengers: Endgame leads the movie awards with nine nods - four ahead of Aladdin - while Riverdale, The Flash and Shadowhunters lead the TV nominees with four apiece.
The show will air live on 11 August.
The nominations list is:
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist:
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
Lauren Jauregui
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group:
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
PRETTYMUCH
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist:
Brett Young
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Thomas Rhett
Choice Latin Artist:
Bad Bunny
Becky G.
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Normani
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Choice Rock Artist:
AJR
Cage the Elephant
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
twenty one pilots
Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande, 7 rings
Billie Eilish, Bad Guy
Lauren Jauregui, Expectations
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), ME!
Katy Perry, Never Really Over
Halsey, Nightmare
Choice Song: Male Artist
Khalid, Better
Shawn Mendes, If I Can’t Have You
Lil Nas X, Old Town Road
Travis Scott, SICKO MODE
Louis Tomlinson, Two of Us
Post Malone, Wow
Choice Song: Group
Imagine Dragons, Bad Liar
Blackpink, DDU-DU DDU-DU
5 Seconds of Summer, Easier
Panic! At The Disco, Hey Look Ma, I Made It
Jonas Brothers, Sucker
Why Don’t We, 8 Letters
Choice Pop Song:
Sam Smith & Normani, Dancing With A Stranger
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, I Don’t Care
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), ME!
Jonas Brothers, Sucker
Ava Max, Sweet but Psycho
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Choice Country Song:
Maren Morris, Girl
Kane Brown, Good as You
Thomas Rhett, Look What God Gave Her
Kelsea Ballerini, Miss Me More
Kacey Musgraves, Rainbow
Dan + Shay, Speechless
Choice Electronic/Dance Song:
Zedd & Katy Perry, 365
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, Call You Mine
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)
Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), Find U Again
Marshmello & Bastille, Happier
The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, Who Do You Love
Choice Latin Song:
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA), Baila Baila Baila
Rosalia, J Balvin & El Guincho, Con Altura
Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, Con Calma
Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), MIA
CNCO, Pretend
Nicky Jam & Ozuna, Te Robare
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song:
Meek Mill (feat. Drake), Going Bad
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), Old Town Road (Remix)
Mustard & Migos, Pure Water
Post Malone & Swae Lee, Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Khalid, Talk
Post Malone, Wow
Choice Rock Song:
AJR, 100 Bad Days
Panic! At The Disco, Hey Look Ma, I Made It
Bastille, Joy
Imagine Dragons, Natural
Cage The Elephant, Ready To Let Go
lovelytheband, These Are My Friends
Choice Breakout Artist:
Billie Eilish
HRVY
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalia
Choice International Artist:
Blackpink
BTS
CNCO
EXO
Little Mix
NCT 127
Choice Collaboration:
BTS (feat. Halsey), Boy With Luv
Sam Smith & Normani, Dancing With A Stranger
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, I Don’t Care
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), Old Town Road (Remix)
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Shallow
Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), What A Time
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie:
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Endgame
Bumblebee
Captain Marvel
Men in Black: International
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Choice Action Movie Actor:
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International
John Cena, Bumblebee
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Choice Action Movie Actress:
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame
Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Endgame
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie:
Aladdin
Aquaman
Dark Phoenix
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Mary Poppins Returns
Shazam!
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor:
James McAvoy, Dark Phoenix
Jason Momoa, Aquaman
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Mena Massoud, Aladdin
Will Smith, Aladdin
Zachary Levi, Shazam!
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress:
Amber Heard, Aquaman
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Katherine Waterston, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Keira Knightley, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Naomi Scott, Aladdin
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Choice Drama Movie:
After
Bohemian Rhapsody
Breakthrough
Five Feet Apart
The Hate U Give
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Choice Drama Movie Actor:
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Hero Fiennes Tiffin, After
Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Choice Drama Movie Actress:
Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give
Chrissy Metz, Breakthrough
Haley Lu Richardson, Five Feet Apart
Josephine Langford, After
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Choice Comedy Movie:
Crazy Rich Asians
Instant Family
Isn’t It Romantic
Little
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
The Perfect Date
Choice Comedy Movie Actor:
Henry Golding, Crazy Rich Asians
Kevin Hart, Night School
Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic
Mark Wahlberg, Instant Family
Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Ryan Reynolds, Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Choice Comedy Movie Actress:
Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Laura Marano, The Perfect Date
Marsai Martin, Little
Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic
Tiffany Haddish, Night School
Choice Movie Villain:
Johnny Depp, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame
Jude Law, Captain Marvel
Mark Strong, Shazam!
Marwan Kenzari, Aladdin
Patrick Wilson, Aquaman
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show:
Good Trouble
Marvel’s Runaways
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Riverdale
Star
The Resident
Choice Drama TV Actor:
Adam Huber, Dynasty
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
K.J. Apa, Riverdale
Oliver Stark, 9-1-1
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress:
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble
Ryan Destiny, Star
Sofia Carson, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show:
Charmed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Legacies
Shadowhunters
Supernatural
The 100
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor:
Aubrey Joseph, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Bob Morley, The 100
Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters
Jared Padalecki, Supernatural
Ross Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress:
Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies
Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters
Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Melonie Diaz, Charmed
Olivia Holt, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Choice Action TV Show:
Arrow
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Gotham
MacGyver
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor:
Ben McKenzie, Gotham
Brandon Routh, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Brenton Thwaites, Titans
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Lucas Till, MacGyver
Stephen Amell, Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress:
Candice Patton, The Flash
Danielle Panabaker, The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow
Gabrielle Union, L.A.’s Finest
Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest
Melissa Benoist, Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show:
Black-ish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
The Big Bang Theory
Choice Comedy TV Actor:
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers
Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time
Choice Comedy TV Actress:
Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory
Nina Dobrev, Fam
Sarah Hyland, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, black-ish
Choice TV Villain:
Adam Scott, The Good Place
Cameron Monaghan, Gotham
Jon Cryer, Supergirl
Luke Baines, Shadowhunters
Sarah Carter, The Flash
Sea Shimooka, Arrow
Choice Reality TV Show:
America’s Got Talent
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Choice Throwback TV Show:
All That
Beverly Hills, 90210
Friends
Moesha
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Office
Choice Ship:
Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale
Choice Comedian:
Ellen DeGeneres
Ethan & Grayson Dolan
James Corden
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
Tiffany Haddish
Choice Male Athlete:
AJ Styles
James Harden
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
Choice Female Athlete:
Katelyn Ohashi
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sky Brown
The Bella Twins
Tobin Heath