Mariah Carey's former manager suing ex-assistant over urination tale

Mariah Carey's former manager is suing the singer's ex-assistant for claiming she urinated on her.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Stella Bulochnikov is suing Lianna Shakhnazaryan for defamation.

Bulochnikov claims Shakhnazaryan "set out to destroy" her relationship with Mariah over a salary reduction she had no part of.

The plaintiff alleges Mariah reduced Shakhnazaryan's salary in order to bring on an additional assistant, and the defendant blamed Bulochnikov and devised a plan with another two disgruntled assistants to get her fired.

Bulochnikov claims Lianna told Carey her manager had peed on her and accused Stella of "digitally penetrating Shakhnazaryan and physically abusing her".

She insists, "There was absolutely no truth to Shakhnazaryan's absurd accusations."

Bulochnikov claims she was fired two weeks later, shortly after the singer's disastrous 2017 New Year's Eve performance in Times Square, New York.

Stella recently settled a lawsuit over her dismissal with Carey, while Shakhnazaryan is currently suing the singer for wrongful termination, whistleblower retaliation, and harassment.

Mariah originally sued Lianna for allegedly trying to blackmail her with "intimate videos" filmed without her permission, calling Shakhnazarian "a Peeping (Tom)asina and an extortionist."