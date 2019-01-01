Britney Spears' mother concerned about Instagram comment activity

Britney Spears' mother Lynne has voiced her concern after responding to a fan who alleged positive comments on the singer's Instagram page were being deleted.

Fan account AbsoluteBritneycom shared a post on the social media site earlier this week claiming that Britney's team were getting rid of any positive remarks and leaving the negative ones "to keep up the illusion that she needs help!"

"They were all so quick to remove all comments before but now all the sudden they are leaving all negative ones but removing positive ones!" the account claimed. "How much longer is this going to be?!? This has to be human rights violation!!!! #FreeBritney."

Now, Lynne has appeared to back up the allegations by commenting on the AbsoluteBritneycom post claiming that she'd experienced the same issue.

"I can’t believe u (sic) just posted this because I had a friend tell me the same thing!" she wrote. "I posted something and tried to go back and find it and none of it is in order and I couldn’t find mine, which I JUST POSTED??? I know you are a true fan and love her so thank you for pointing this out because I have had others say the same."

Britney previously shared a video on Instagram denying that she's not in control of her own social media accounts.

"For those of you who don't think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday. So, you're wrong. But I hope you like it," the 37-year-old explained.

Britney's father Jamie has helped manage her life and finances since 2008, when she was placed under a conservatorship, which is currently under review. Although Britney checked out of rehab in April, fans using the hashtag #FreeBritney speculated she was admitted to the facility against her will.