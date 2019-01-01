Fleetwood Mac meet staff from Fleetwood McDonald's at London gig

Fleetwood Mac invited staff from a McDonald's restaurant in Fleetwood, England backstage at their gig at London's Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

Last year, fans launched a petition for Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks to work a shift and perform at the U.K. diner, and the online form was signed by more than 20,000 people.

The band didn't make it to the restaurant, but invited McDonald's staff stageside for a one-off special experience on the final stop on the European leg of their An Evening with Fleetwood Mac jaunt.

Stevie and her bandmates Christine McVie, Neil Finn, Mike Campbell, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood posed for a picture with the group, and Fleetwood McDonald's franchisee Nigel Dunnington told local news outlet Lancs Live: "It was a fantastic evening seeing Fleetwood Mac live and to have the opportunity to share the experience with some of the Fleetwood team!

"I'm still amazed the band got in touch - we're lucky our restaurant shares a name with such an iconic band. Going down to the concert has been an incredible way to recognise some of our amazing employees. And, if Fleetwood Mac ever find themselves in the Fleetwood area, we'd love to return the favour and invite them back."

After meeting the Don't Stop rockers, the team enjoyed the band's near-three-hour set, with one worker enthusing: "I can't believe we met Fleetwood Mac before they performed tonight.

"We listen to their songs all the time but nothing beats seeing them live," they continued. "It's been incredible."