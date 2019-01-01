Maren Morris: 'Sharing opinions is an American right'

Maren Morris has called on more country artists to speak up for causes they believe in.

The 29-year-old has always used her platform to champion worthy causes, whether its through her hard-hitting lyrics or on her social media accounts.

And in an interview with Playboy magazine, the musician insisted she won't hold back on her opinions to please others.

"To not be able to share an opinion, or to lose fans and ticket sales over it, is so mind-boggling to me, because it's an American right - a human right - to be able to voice your opinion," she said. "I get only one life here, and if I'm going to be a musician and do this thing I've been given a gift for, I would like people to know what I believe in. This is where I stand, this is what I want, this is the world I want my kids to live in. That's why I speak up when I do."

She added, "I should be allowed to speak up when I'm passionate about something."

The star went on to reveal she lost 5,000 followers online when she shared a picture of Emma Gonzalez, one of the survivors of the mass shooting Stoneman Douglas High School - known as the Parkland shooting - in 2018.

But Maren has no regrets, admitting: "Every time I've spoken up or clapped back at some troll, it has been very much me. I wouldn't go back on any of it, because they deserved it.

"It definitely ruffles feathers. Not many country artists speak up."