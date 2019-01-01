Ariana Grande praises drag queen impersonator in new Taylor Swift video

Ariana Grande "loves" the drag queen who impersonated her in Taylor Swift's new video.

Taylor debuted the celebrity-filled video for her new track You Need to Calm Down earlier this week, with famous faces including Katy Perry, Ciara, Ryan Reynolds and Billy Porter joining the star for the clip.

One scene in the video sees drag queens dressed as famous singers competing in a beauty pageant, with Tatianna taking on the role of Ariana.

After watching the video, Ariana responded via her Instagram Stories, writing: "Ty (thank you) for having me in your video I was amazing @taylorswift. Jk (joke) @tatiannagram you f**king killed it, love u & am honoured. Taylor, congrats on YNTCD. I f**kng love it and the message sooooo much."

Cardi B, who was portrayed by RuPaul's Drag Race queen Trinity K Bonet in the video, also responded to the tribute, writing that it was "soooo cute".

Meanwhile, Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson thanked Taylor for including him in the video, and for allowing him to film a scene which saw him marry his real-life husband Justin Mikita.

"What great company to be in! Thank you @taylorswift13 for this great video. The message is incredible. @JustinMikita & I loved getting married again in your playground of fabulousness!" he tweeted.

While the majority of Taylor's fans have praised her for the new video, some took to social media to point out the similarities between the new clip and Beyonce's 2011 video for Party.

Noting both videos take place in a trailer park with a swimming pool as the centrepiece, with hordes of celebrity cameos, one person tweeted: "#YouNeedToCalmDown would be a beautiful (yet opportunistic) salute to the LGBT community if it weren't a direct rip-off of Beyonce's #Party video."