Ed Sheeran allowed to keep large pub sign up

Pop superstar Ed Sheeran has been granted permission to keep a giant sign hanging outside his private pub after a change of heart from local authorities.

The Shape of You hitmaker converted a historical farmhouse on the grounds of his country estate in Suffolk, England in 2017 to create his own drinking establishment, and he chose to erect a sign bearing the name "The Lancaster Lock", as a nod to his partner Cherry Lancaster Seaborn.

Planning officials, who had approved the pub's creation, objected to the "unauthorised signage" and requested Sheeran have it removed in March (19), but on Monday (17Jun19), they decided to reverse the ruling and allow the singer to keep the plaque.

According to the Daily Mail, council planning officer Robert Scrimgeour declared, "The signage does not cause me any concern and I judge that there is no harm arising from them that would adversely affect the character of the farmhouse."

It's not the first time Sheeran has faced opposition from the local council regarding changes to his vast property.

Earlier this year, he sparked concern among neighbours suggesting he wanted to turn a wildlife pond at his home into a swimming pool, an unfounded complaint subsequently dismissed by authorities, while the singer had to ditch plans to build his own chapel at the property last summer (18).

Sheeran had reportedly been hoping to erect the place of worship so he could exchange vows with Seaborn there, but they had to abandon those wedding plans after the application was rejected.

The couple, which became engaged in late 2017, is said to have married in a secret ceremony at its home just before Christmas (Dec18).