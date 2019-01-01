NEWS Maren Morris stuns with candid Playboy interview Newsdesk Share with :







Maren Morris is set to stun fans with her most candid interview to date after posing topless for Playboy.



The My Church singer shocked her more conservative devotees earlier this month by posting saucy shots from her photo session for the men's magazine online - but they're nothing to some of the things she is opening up about in the accompanying interview.



Talking about her love of foreplay, she tells the publication, "I would say that if you’re in a relationship and that person isn’t going down on you on the regular, dump them.



"If it doesn’t happen enough early on, you know what you’re getting for the rest of it. A selfish lover is a no-go from the get-go."



Maren took to social media on Tuesday to alert fans to the candid chat, stating: "I didn’t come to play, BOY... did one of my favorite interviews in @playboy this month. Photographed, styled, and interviewed by WOMEN for their Gender + Sexuality issue."



In the piece, she also reveals that Dolly Parton inspired her to pose for Playboy, adding, "I remember Dolly Parton’s amazing (1978) Playboy cover and reading about the drama surrounding this wholesome figure being part of a magazine that has showcased naked women for decades. It was such a faux pas in country music, and yet she ended up making one of the most iconic Playboy covers of all time."



Morris also reveals her husband, Ryan Hurd, is a big fan of the shoot, stating, "It’s awesome to be with somebody who is an equal and isn’t trying to make you feel like a skank because you’re proud of your body."