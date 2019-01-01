NEWS Madonna wants to meet Pope Francis Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Medellin' singer is keen to sit down with the head of the Catholic church at the Vatican to discuss his thoughts on what Jesus would have felt about women's rights.



She said: "Let's talk about Jesus' point of view about women. Let's talk about it.



"What do you really think he thought of women? And don't you think Jesus would agree that a woman has the right to choose what to do with her body?"



Madonna - who was criticised for blasphemy by Catholic leaders following the release of her controversial 1989 video 'Like a Prayer, which featured burning crosses, a black Jesus and statues crying blood - is confident the meeting could happen.



She said: "One day he might invite me. I think this one might... I think he would be open to having that conversation with me."



The 60-year-old star - who has children Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David, 13, Mercy, 13, and six-year-old twins Stelle and Estere - also claimed she has "lived the life of a nun" during certain periods of her life.



Speaking on 'Andrew Denton's Interview', she said: "I've lived the life of a nun minus the habit.



"The chastity. Everybody goes through periods of time when they're not having sex."



And the 'Vogue' hitmaker slammed ageism and those who "like to put labels" on her and try to "limit" who she is.

She said: "It would be nice to talk about my work sometimes without having a label put in front of my name.

"A lot of people have a lot of preconceived notions about who I am and they would like to limit me."