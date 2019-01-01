Mel B 'disappointed' Victoria Beckham didn't attend Spice Girls show

Mel B is "disappointed" Victoria Beckham didn't attend any of the Spice Girls reunion shows.

Scary Spice reunited with bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel C for a hotly-anticipated U.K. comeback tour, which kicked off on 24 May and concluded on Saturday night at London's Wembley Stadium.

While Victoria made it clear from the beginning that she wouldn't be involved in the reunion, fans had hoped to see the star at one of the gigs - and many had anticipated a surprise appearance at the group's final Wembley performance.

However, instead of supporting her girls at the gig, Posh Spice instead chose to attend the Spanish wedding of professional footballer Sergio Ramos, alongside husband David.

And it wasn't just the fans that were disappointed at Victoria's no-show, as Mel did little to hide her disgruntlement during an appearance on U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

"I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting..." Mel grumbled. "I'm sure she has her reasons for not. I've already said, 'Yeah I was upset,' I still am a little bit. It is what it is and us girls we all support each other no matter what, but yeah it is disappointing. Wedding, Spice Girls show..."

Asked if Victoria's absence had led to a rift in the group, Mel replied: "No. We're all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever. But it is a bit disappointing, let's put it that way."

Mel also spoke about her recent headline-grabbing revelation that she and Geri enjoyed a lesbian romp during the Spice Girls' heyday - an admission that is said to have led to a fall out between the pair so big that the tour was even called into doubt.

Despite Geri denying the encounter ever happened, Mel stood staunchly by her story during Tuesday's interview, insisting: "I'm not a liar. I'm very honest...

"We're friends at the end of the day. She's used to dealing with me so I'm going to say whatever I'm gonna say, so she just has to swallow that pill... It's old news, this happened such a long time ago."