Richard Ashcroft backing Stormzy to deliver on headline Glastonbury set

Richard Ashcroft is backing Stormzy to provide a memorable headline performance at Glastonbury because he is the hottest pop star in Britain right now.



The 'Surprised By The Joy' singer headlined the world famous festival in 2008 with his band The Verve and he believes that the timing is perfect for the Grime rapper to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night because he is currently "riding the wave of popular culture".



Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: "I like Stormzy - there are times when you are riding the wave of popular culture and you are pop. They know you in the playground, they would know his name - that's how I define it.



"It's like when I was a kid. We were all dancing to Madness. We didn't care where they fitted in. We just knew there songs were catchy."



Some critics and commentators had questioned whether the headline slot had come too soon for Stormzy as he has only released one album so far, 2017's number one LP 'Gang Signs & Prayer'.



However, the 25-year-old musician has vowed to give an "iconic" performance that will become part of Glastonbury's rich history.



Stormzy previously said: "If you think I got booked for Glastonbury headline to come there and not give you an iconic headline performance, you've gone crazy.



"There were so many doubters being like, 'Oh he hasn't got no number one song' or, 'Oh he's got one album out, he's not ready.' I'm there because I'm a serious musician."