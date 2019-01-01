Taylor Swift 'much lighter' now she's no longer feuding with Katy Perry

Taylor Swift's life became "much lighter" after her Katy Perry feud ended.

The pair fell out when the Roar singer nabbed her pop rival's dancers for a tour, and they bickered in the media and in the lyrics to their songs for several years before Katy urged Taylor to stop fighting with her and become friends.

She sent Taylor an actual olive branch to make it clear she was serious about ending their feud and now she has appeared in the 29-year-old's new You Need to Calm Down video, hugging her new pal.

In addition, Taylor has told the U.K.'s Capital Breakfast radio show that she and Katy have been on "good terms" for some time after meeting at a couple of parties.

"We saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things," she said. "Then saw each other again and hung out at another party. It was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us."

But Taylor wanted to make sure that she and Katy, 34, were "solid" before announcing their reconciliation to fans.

"She and I have been fine for a while and really on good terms, but we didn't know if we were ever gonna really tell people about it," the singer added. "We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made the public aware."

Katy joins Ciara, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Laverne Cox, among other stars in the new video, which debuted on Monday.