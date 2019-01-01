Liam Gallagher: '2018 domestic argument was blown out of proportion'

Rocker Liam Gallagher made a point to personally apologise to his loved ones after a public heated argument with his girlfriend last year (18) was "blown out of proportion".

The former Oasis star was accused of physically assaulting his partner, Debbie Gwyther, after he was caught on camera appearing to shove her and grab at her throat in a corridor at London's trendy Chiltern Firehouse nightspot last August.

After the incident hit headlines, Gallagher took to Twitter to protest his innocence, insisting he had "never put (his) hands on any woman in a vicious manner".

Gwyther also dismissed tabloid reports of the altercation as a "pack of lies", and threatened legal action against newspaper bosses who had published video footage of the encounter online.

Now the singer has opened up about the argument in an interview with Britain's The Sunday Times, claiming it was nothing more than a "disagreement" between the couple.

"What happened there that night... it got way blown out of f**king proportion as far as I was concerned," Gallagher said. "The next day I apologised to (his children). Not because there was anything malicious in it, but because it was all in the press.

"(I was) going, 'Look, it wasn't like what they're saying.' I apologised to Debbie's parents and my mam (mother) and the kids, 'cause it's just bulls**t."

Asked to explain what had led up to the disturbing moment on camera, he replied, "Well, nothing happened. We just had a disagreement, there was drinks involved (sic), it was all blown out of proportion and it was all sorted the next day."

Gallagher and Gwyther even went to a local police station to clear up the matter for authorities, but the musician isn't surprised at the media furore his apparently violent behaviour had sparked, because he's used to having his personal life played out in the press.

"I've been through this a million times before," he shrugged. "There's always little bumps in the road, but people blow it out of proportion. But (the family) know it, they wouldn't be around me if that's how I was."

Gallagher began dating Gwyther following the breakdown of his second marriage, to ex-wife Nicole Appleton, the mother of his 17-year-old son Gene.

He is also dad to 19-year-old boy Lennon, from his first marriage to British actress Patsy Kensit, and daughters Molly, 21, with singer Lisa Moorish, and six-year-old Gemma, who was born following a fling with New York-based writer Liza Ghorbani.