Hectic schedule prompted Jimmi Simpson to elope

Westworld star Jimmi Simpson and his actress fiancee Sophia Del Pizzo snubbed plans for a big wedding after struggling to find time in their busy schedules for a ceremony.

The couple had planned to become husband and wife last year (18), but when the actors were each offered roles in new TV thriller Perpetual Grace, LTD, they decided to put the nuptials on hold.

"Basically Sophia and I were planning on getting married last fall and then Perpetual Grace came," Jimmi told Los Angeles Confidential. "This career, as my family knows, it's a blessing and a curse. Yes, I get these opportunities, but godd**mit, I can't hold a family meetup date for anything."

Simpson and Del Pizzo ended up ditching the fancy celebration altogether and opting for a low-key courthouse date, exchanging vows in April (19), and the groom admits their big day was perfect.

"At the end of the shoot we were like, 'OK, we have a month and a half before things get silly again. How do we organise all the families?'" he continued. "She's from London, so her family would need to come in from there. I have family all over the country. And we just looked at each other and said, 'I want to get married! Let's just get married because it'll feel nice'.

"And so we set up an appointment at the courthouse... and then we went about calling our folks for permission. We basically had kind of an expedited wedding ceremony and it was just as beautiful as anything I could have hoped for."

Although the newlyweds didn't have a traditional ceremony, Simpson is keen to ensure they celebrate the nuptials in style with on honeymoon.

"Maybe it's a bit conventional, but the goal is to find ourselves in Hawaii to celebrate this marriage as soon as possible," he shared. "Of course, there's other stuff happening already, but we're going to get there and it's going to be relaxing."

The marriage is Simpson's second - he was previously wed to actress Melanie Lynskey. They divorced in 2014, seven years after tying the knot in the bride's native New Zealand. Lynskey has since settled down with fiance Jason Ritter, the father of her daughter, who was born in December (18).