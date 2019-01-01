Lorde felt 'empty' after releasing last album

Lorde has returned to social media to tease her upcoming third studio album.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram Stories to celebrate the two-year anniversary of her second record Melodrama on Sunday.

And as the star thanked fans for their support, she explained it took her a while to get to a place where she was ready to make new music.

"Apparently Melodrama came out two years ago today," the Royals hitmaker wrote. "Want to say thank you for how you took that record and made it your own. Swells my damn heart thinking about your love for it and your willingness to go there with me and to dance the way we did together.

"The day it came out i did a jigsaw puzzle all day in my hotel room in NY (New York)," she continued. "I felt so emptied, I didn't really know yet that you make a record and get filled up, and then releasing it empties you... and slowly fills you up again. I was such a baby making that work, lots of emotions and learning so much all the time."

The New Zealand-born singer went on to tease fans that a new album is in the works, and hinted that the upcoming project will have a more mature sound.

"Feels like I've grown a lot since then," the Tennis Court singer stated. "I've been to Antarctica, I have a dog now and a cat and I can bake bread and cook dinner and keep plants alive etc. It's a good life you've given me.

"Thank you thank you. Third one in the oven."