Shania Twain returning to Las Vegas for Let's Go! residency

Shania Twain is hitting the Las Vegas stage again by taking her upcoming Let's Go! residency show to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman! hitmaker made the announcement on Monday's edition of Good Morning America, when she revealed she'd be returning to Sin City on 6 December for the first set of shows. Further dates have been announced for March, May and June 2020.

The opening night comes almost five years to the day since the star wrapped up her Shania: Still the One residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2014.

The country music icon's last Vegas jaunt marked her return the stage following an eight-year absence, during which the star dealt with the breakdown of her marriage with frequent collaborator Robert John 'Mutt' Lange and battled Lyme disease.

According to the official press release for Let's Go!, the new shows will, "push the boundaries in Vegas... taking fans on a journey of nostalgia and blowing them away with outside-the-box concepts and visual spectacles."

The show's title comes from the opening line of Twain's 2002 hit I'm Gonna Getcha Good!, and the star has reportedly signed on for a two-year stint at the venue.

The 53-year-old sparked speculation she was set to return to Vegas during the Power of Love Gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in March, where she teased: "I'll have an announcement coming up early in the Summer about spending more time here... it's a surprise for June."

Tickets for the first set of announced dates go on sale on Friday.