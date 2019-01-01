Taylor Swift hugs former rival Katy Perry in You Need to Calm Down video

Taylor Swift has publicly buried her feud with Katy Perry by calling on the star to appear in her You Need to Calm Down video.

The 29-year-old premiered the star-studded music video, which she co-directed with Drew Kirsch, and features appearances from famous faces including Katy, Ryan Reynolds, Ciara, Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Porter, RuPaul, Laverne Cox, and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France, on Good Morning America on Monday.

As Taylor sings about LGBTQ acceptance, Katy appears looking forlorn while dressed as a burger, but brightens up when she spots the popstar, who is dressed as a box of french fries. The pair are then seen dancing together and holding hands, before the pair share a hug with Taylor's head resting on Katy's chest.

It's not the first time Katy has donned a burger outfit - she previously wore a similar costume to the Met Gala after-party earlier this year.

Katy and Taylor's feud began in 2014, when the Shake It Off singer revealed she and her former pal had fallen out in a Rolling Stone magazine tell-all, stating the beef with her fellow star had inspired her hit song, Bad Blood.

The pair reportedly made amends when the Firework singer reached out to Taylor on the opening night of her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, sending her a literal olive branch.

The video's release comes as Taylor hit back at claims she was "queerbaiting" - faking a same-sex romance - in the video by reportedly kissing Katy. Responding to a fan who asked if the rumours were true that she and Katy share a passionate clinch for the track, Taylor replied: "Guys. That is ABSOLUTELY false. To be an ally is to understand the difference between advocating and baiting. Anyone trying to twist this positivity into something it isn't needs to calm down. It costs zero dollars to not step on our gowns."