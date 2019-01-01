NEWS Lewis Capaldi 'never been more happy' after Noel Gallagher 'slagging' Newsdesk Share with :







Lewis Capaldi's career has "peaked" now he has been "slagged off" by Noel Gallagher.



The 22-year-old singer has hilariously reacted to comments made by the 52-year-old Oasis legend, who called Capaldi an "idiot" during an interview with Radio X on Saturday (15.06.19), and took to social media to reveal it was a "dream come true" to join the long list of artists to have felt the full force of Noel's acerbic tongue.



Noel said: "Music is f**king w**k at the moment. Who's this Capaldi fella? Who the f**k's that idiot?"



And taking to his Instagram Stories to respond, Capaldi said: "F**king c'mon! F**king peaked - slagged off by Noel Gallagher!



"Number 1 single - who gives a f**k? Number 1 album - who gives a f**k? Noel Gallagher has just slagged me off. This is dreams coming true. It's Father's Day and I'm being slagged off by a man who's old enough to be my dad, and I've never been more happy."



This news comes as the Scottish singer has added two extra dates to his major 2020 UK and Ireland tour due to demand.



Capaldi will now play a second night at London's The SSE Arena, Wembley on March 13, and TECA in Aberdeen on March 15.



The 'Grace' chart topper - who has also announced a US run in September and October, and a big outdoor show at Stadtpark in Hamburg, Germany, on August 6 - is "buzzing" for the gigs.



Announcing the new shows on Instagram, Lewis wrote: "NEW SHOWS UK America & Germany ! v excited to announce a load more shows (swipe left)... another date at Wembley Arena in London, a huge show at Aberdeen's new Arena! + a massive tour of America at the end of the year + a massive outdoor show at Stadtpark in Hamburg!! PRE-SALE starts on Weds 9AM (UK), 10AM (USA local) & Thurs @ 9AM (Germany)! Pre-order any version of the album before 5PM today to get a pre-sale code! Can't believe these shows are happening, am so so buzzing! tag ya pals, who is coming? xox (sic)"