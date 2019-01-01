NEWS Slayer play last UK show at Download Newsdesk Share with :







Slayer played their final ever UK show at Download Festival on Sunday night (16.06.19).



The thrash metal legends signed off on the second stage, while Tool closed the spectacle on the main stage at the event held at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England.



Slayer treated the packed crowd to a set full of their classic tracks, including 'Raining Blood', 'Evil Has No Boundaries', 'Hell Awaits', 'Gemini', 'Black Magic' and 'Chemical Warfare', and finished off with 'Angel of Death' - from their 1986 album 'Reign in Blood', which was the first time they collaborated with Rick Rubin.



At the end of the historic performance the band stood motionless as the crowd applauded and cheered before heading backstage.



Later, 58-year-old singer Tom Araya reappeared for the fans and simply said: "Thank you very much. Good night."

The crowd continued clapping and cheering and chanting "Slayer" long into the night.



Other highlights on the Sunday of the heavy metal festival included performances from Anthrax, Dream Theater and Lamb of God.



Slipknot, Stone Temple Pilots and Trivium were among the Saturday performers, while Rob Zombie and Def Leppard wowed the crowds on Friday.



Now the dust has settled on Download Festival 2019 tickets for the 2020 event go on sale on Monday (17.06.19) from 10am.