Exhausted Jess Glynne pulls out of Isle of Wight Festival performance

Jess Glynne was forced to pull out of her set at the Isle of Wight Festival on Sunday due to suffering from "exhaustion".

The Hold My Hand star had been scheduled to headline at the English festival, but instead, promoter John Giddings appeared on stage to break the news that Jess wouldn't be performing to fans.

The announcement didn't go down too well, with many taking to social media to complain.

"Loads of people and kids upset because you pulled out last minute of @iowfestival2019 not cool," one wrote, while another added, "Spent all weekend in the wet cold mud and rain, for her not to turn up. Gutted."

A third wrote: "Jess Glynne cancelled at IoW fest 10 minutes after she was supposed to come on. Kids are crying."

The festival's official Twitter page later explained exactly why Jess had pulled out of the gig, writing: "Unfortunately Jess Glynne was unable to perform today due to exhaustion."

The 29-year-old has been supporting the Spice Girls on their U.K. reunion tour since 24 May.

And the singer's spokesperson elaborated in a statement to the Daily Mirror: "Jess had every intention of performing today at Isle of Wight. However as the show got closer it became apparent that she was physically exhausted after a very intense last few weeks of touring.

"As a result we took the decision to the cancel the show. Jess is extremely frustrated and apologises to all her fans but ultimately her health must come first."

It's not the first time Jess has pulled out of performing at the Isle of Wight Festival, as back in 2015 she had to cancel her slot after undergoing vocal surgery.

She said in a statement at the time: "I haven't been well and my doctor has told I'm not allowed to sing. I'm so sorry if I have let anyone down! I'm gutted!"

Jess also pulled out of BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough last month, citing illness as the reason for her absence.