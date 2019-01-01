Drake marks Father's Day with artwork from his son

Drake played the proud dad on Father's Day by showing off artwork created for him by his toddler son.

The God's Plan hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday (16Jun19) to post a picture of the gift from 20-month-old Adonis, which featured the word "PAPA" stenciled in the centre of the piece, with green, blue, yellow, and pink paint used in the background to make the letters stand out.

"Happy Fathers Day," the rapper captioned the image, alongside a blue heart emoji.

Adonis was conceived following a fling with former porn star Sophie Brussaux, who gave birth to Drake's first child in October, 2017. He initially denied paternity until a DNA test proved otherwise, and only confirmed he was a dad a year ago (Jun18), when he made references to the kid on his album Scorpion, following rap rival Pusha T's big reveal on the diss track The Story of Adidon, alleging the Canadian superstar had a secret son.

Drake wasn't the only celebrity to acknowledge the annual holiday online - Nick Jonas paid tribute to his dad, Kevin Jonas Sr., on Twitter, and also gave a touching shout out to his late father-in-law, Ashok Chopra, who died in 2013, five years before the singer wed his actress daughter, Priyanka.

"Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there," Nick began his post. "I hope to be half the father you are dad. I love you very much... and I so wish I could have had the chance to get to know you Ashok sir. Thank you for bringing such an incredible woman into this world (sic)."

Priyanka also honoured her in-laws online, as she shared a photo of herself and Kevin Sr. and wrote, "Happy Father's Day @PapaJonas I feel blessed to have you and @DeniseJonas in my life! Thank you for taking me in as your daughter with so much love and warmth... Love you loads.#HappyFathersDay (sic)".

Captain America star Chris Evans, singer Miranda Lambert, and country music legend Dolly Parton also saluted their dads on the special day, as new mum Kate Hudson gushed about her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, by uploading a sweet video of him showering their baby girl Rani Rose with kisses.

"EVERYTHING," the mother-of-three wrote beside the image, adding a black heart emoji and the hashtag "Happy Father's Day".

Meanwhile, John Legend made his concert at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl a family affair on the eve of Father's Day as he danced with his three-year-old daughter Luna onstage during his performance of Green Light, as his wife, model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, cheered on the pair from the front row. The couple also shares one-year-old son Miles.