Beyonce's daughter performs at dance recital to mum's latest release

Beyonce and JAY-Z's seven-year-old daughter stole the show at a weekend (15-16Jun19) dance recital in Los Angeles by performing to her mum's song Before I Let Go.

Blue Ivy Carter, the eldest of the hip-hop supercouple's three children, took centre stage at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy for its annual Spring Concert, titled Colors, and blew the audience away with a trio of appearances.

Among her performances was one set to the sounds of Before I Let Go, the Frankie Beverly & Maze cover Beyonce recorded as a bonus track for her recent Homecoming: The Live Album release.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, Blue Ivy is featured leading a group dance wearing a white tank top and sparkly denim shorts, and ending the gig with a perfect splits as the crowd cheers.

The youngster has clearly inherited her parents' love of entertaining - Blue Ivy was featured rehearsing dance moves alongside her mum in the singer's recent Homecoming documentary on Netflix, which chronicled Beyonce's return to the stage at California's Coachella festival last year (18), just 10 months after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir.

Her proud mum also shared a video clip of her little girl singing a rendition of The Circle of Life from Disney's hit film The Lion King on Instagram earlier this month (Jun19), as they attended the 2019 Wearable Art Gala together.

The theme for the fundraising event, co-hosted by Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, was The Lion King, in honour of the upcoming live-action revamp, in which the singer/actress voices the character of Nala.