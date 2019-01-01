Mark Ronson to donate Amy Winehouse memorabilia to museum

Hitmaking DJ Mark Ronson plans to one day donate a handwritten sheet of lyrics by Amy Winehouse to museum officials at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The superproducer worked with the tragic Rehab star on her 2006 album Back to Black, for which he co-wrote the titular track, and he later had the piece of paper on which the British singer scrawled down her early song ideas framed and hung up in his house.

However, Ronson insists it won't be staying in his possession forever, because he wants to be able to give others a glimpse at her behind-the-scenes artistry.

"She scribbled the lyrics of Back to Black the second day we met...," he recalled on U.S. talk show Watch What Happens Live.

"There's even a phone number of somebody she met at a party the night before on the same paper, and all these words which rhyme with 'black' and you see her mind working...

"So my home is like a temporary place for them, I'm gonna give it to (officials at) the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or something."

Reflecting on Winehouse's tragic loss and her legacy, Ronson explained, "People forget how incredibly talented she was as a singer because at the end there was a lot of concentration on the tabloids and stuff..., but the music speaks for itself and I'm so glad to have had a part in it."

Winehouse, who was known for her hard partying, died from alcohol poisoning in 2011, aged 27.

Meanwhile, Ronson also opened up about some of the collaborations that never came to fruition, revealing he previously reached out to both Kendrick Lamar and Drake, but the rappers were unable to fit the extra work into their busy schedules.

He even made an extra effort for the Hotline Bling star by sending him a handwritten note.

"When I was doing my last record, I wrote a letter to Drake - maybe that was too much," Ronson shared. "It was in a gold pen on black paper (sic)... He seemed like the kind of guy who would appreciate a handwritten letter, but maybe it was coming on too strong! I think I just heard that he thought it was cool idea... (but couldn't do it)."

Despite the apparent snub, Ronson claims he and Drake are on good terms: "Whenever I see him it's always very cool and he's always like, 'Oh yeah, we gotta work (together) some time,'" he added.