Adele partied with the Spice Girls after their final reunion show

Adele got drunk and partied with the Spice Girls backstage after their final reunion show in London on Saturday night (15Jun19)

The self-confessed superfan shared videos and pictures from the gig, revealing her excitement at seeing the girlband onstage once again at Wembley Stadium.

"Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self," Adele wrote on Instagram.

"It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come, thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you!" the 31-year-old gushed in the sweet post.

Among the photos the Oscar-winning singer shared was one of her tightly hugging Geri 'Ginger Spice' Horner, and Emma 'Baby Spice' Bunton.

dele also posted a video of her lip-syncing along to the Spice Girls 1997 hit Stop, while in the back of a car on her way to the gig.

Fellow Spice Girls band members Mel 'Scary Spice' Brown and Melanie 'Sport Spice' Chisholm were on hand to celebrate the end of the tour with the Hello hitmaker.

Geri later shared Adele's picture of the two of them posing for a selfie backstage, and wrote, "Finally together," alongside love heart and Union Jack flag emojis.