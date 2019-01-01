NEWS Rick Astley: ' Touring with Take That was amazing' Newsdesk Share with :







Fresh off his first ever appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival 2019, Rick Astley chatted to Absolute Radio presenter Sarah Champion backstage revealing his thoughts on Take That’s dancing capability, how he didn’t think he’d ever get asked to play festivals and recalls a drunken karaoke moment with fellow ‘80s legend Kim Wilde!



On touring with Take That:-

“The touring with Take That was amazing. Absolutely incredible… we were really lucky because it was an amazing tour to get invited onto and their fans are fanatical.”



On Take That’s dancing:-

“They’re on stage for two hours and they’re singing and dancing and doing all sorts and costume changes and running round and, you know? But, you can see it takes a lot out of them, you know what I mean? I mean, they, have dancers who are a bit younger than the guys in Take That, no offence guys. But, you know what I mean…”



On being asked to perform at Isle of Wight Festival:-

“It is my first Isle of Wight Festival. I’ve been to the Isle of Wight many times.... It’s exciting, to be honest, cause, you know, I didn’t think I’d ever get invited to do festivals. But, I seem to be getting on the list a bit now. So, that’s great.”



On a drunken karaoke romp with Kim Wilde:-

“One of my favourite moments of doing karaoke was with the lovely and talented Kim Wilde and we got talking about alcohol... we got so drunk, I can’t remember what we sang. But, I remember it being an amazing evening. That’s all I can remember.”



Watch the interview with Rick Astley in full with Sarah Champion on www.absoluteradio.co.uk


