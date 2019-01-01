NEWS Chris Brown to be a father again Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Brown is reportedly set to become a father for the second time.



A source tells the New York Post's Page Six column the Kiss Kiss hitmaker's ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris, is pregnant with his baby.



The former couple split earlier this year and Brown went on to date model Indyamaria, although Harris' baby news is alleged to have caused the pair to call off its fledgling romance.



Representatives for the singer, 30, have yet to comment on the reports, but Brown hinted at his ex's pregnancy in a telling comment he left under one of her Instagram photos in May.



After Harris posted a snap of herself playing a basketball game at an arcade, he remarked, "BM BAD," using the common abbreviation for "baby mama".



The child will be a half-sibling for his five-year-old daughter Royalty, who he shares with another ex, Nia Guzman.

Royalty was conceived while Brown was in an on/off relationship with model-turned-actress Karrueche Tran, leading her to dump the star in early 2015 after five years together.



However, it appears Tran is still on the musician's mind after he took a swipe at her new man, former American football star Victor Cruz, in a now-deleted post on Instagram.



Under a picture of the loved-up pair, in which Cruz is wearing a pair of black sweatpants with a black long-sleeved shirt and several gold chains, Brown decided to mock the retired sportsman's fashion sense, writing, "No shade boo, BUT PLEASE STYLE HIM. He look like he shopping of the manikin and trying to bargain wit the sales manager (sic)..."



The Loyal singer also offered to "take him around to style him", and insisted at the time his comments were "not hate" and he was just "f**king around".



Tran has been dating Cruz since October, 2017 - the same year Brown was slapped with a five-year restraining order after he allegedly made threats against the beauty and her future partners.