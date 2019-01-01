Jonas Brothers sing in Spanish for new Sebastian Yatra collaboration

The Jonas Brothers have brushed up on their Spanish to join rising Latin star Sebastian Yatra on a new bilingual single.

The pop newcomer has scored an all-star line-up for his next release, titled Runaway, with reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee and singer Natti Natasha lending their vocals to the track alongside bandmates and siblings Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas.

The Sucker hitmakers open the song in English, but go on to show off their linguistic skills as they croon the track's refrain in Spanish.

Yatra reveals he first heard what would become Runaway two years ago, when Despacito producers Andres Torres and Mauricio Rengifo sent him the track.

They knew they wanted a mainstream pop artist to sing on the tune in English, and eventually snagged Joe Jonas as a collaborator.

"It was the best, because we really wanted to record with him," Yatra told Billboard.com.

He then had Natasha join him in the studio to lay down her lyrics, before her friend and frequent collaborator Daddy Yankee reached out and offered to add a rap verse to the song.

It was then that Yatra went back to Joe, who had just launched the Jonas Brothers' comeback with Nick and Kevin, to fill him in on the track's updated sound.

"So we wrote to the Jonas Brothers to tell them, and they said..., 'If that's how it's going to be, then all three of us will be on the song,'" Yatra recalled. "Three weeks ago we filmed the video in New York, and you feel the happiness in the track."

Runaway will launch next Friday (21Jun19), and the Jonas Brothers, who are preparing to head out on tour, are already making plans to have Yatra join them onstage to perform the single live.

"It's like a great opportunity that life is giving me - from dreaming about getting into the mainstream market to taking these first steps," the Colombian artist gushed.

The Jonas Brothers are the latest pop superstars to go bilingual - Justin Bieber scored a monster 2017 hit with Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi on the remix of Despacito, while Beyonce joined J Balvin and Willy William on Mi Gente months later, and Canadian rapper Drake teamed up with Bad Bunny on Mia last year (18).