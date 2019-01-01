Madonna: 'My children wish I wasn't their mother'

Madonna is convinced her children's lives would be "less challenging" if she wasn't their mother.

The star made the remarks during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, which is set to air on Friday, and claimed her kids sometimes wish they didn't have such a famous parent.

"I think they wish I wasn't Madonna," the 60-year-old pop music icon confessed. "I think it would be less challenging, in their minds, if they didn't have me as their mother."

The Medellin hitmaker has six children - Lourdes, 22 and Rocco, 18, as well as David, 13, Mercy, 13, and six-year-old twins Estere and Stelle, who were adopted from orphanages in Malawi, Africa. And, despite her busy schedule, the star insisted she always makes time for her family.

Discussing her life as a "soccer mom" in Lisbon, Portugal, where she moved her brood when her son David was snapped up by the Benfica Youth Academy, she added: "I surprised myself. Barcelona and Turin were an option, but I couldn't see myself living there."

The star quipped it "would have been a lot easier" if her son had pursued a career in music, and admitted she's not entirely sold on soccer just yet, revealing: "I only watch when he's playing. If he's on the bench, I'm on my phone!"

Madonna's 14th studio album Madame X was released on Friday, and the star kicks off her Madame X Tour in September.