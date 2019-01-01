Spice Girls make jibe at absent Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls have called out former bandmember Victoria Beckham for snubbing their invite to the band's first Wembley Stadium gig.

The Spice Up Your Life hitmakers played the first of three nights at the London venue on Thursday as part of their Spice World - 2019 Tour, and Geri Horner was overcome with emotion during a moving performance of Goodbye - which was released by the band when Ginger Spice sensationally quit back in 1998.

Poking fun at her quietness on stage, bandmate Mel B said: "Why are you so quiet? Have you ever known Ginge so quiet?"

Geri admitted she was thinking about the time the band performed without her at Wembley Stadium in 1998 following her departure.

"I was gutted they were doing it without me," the 46-year-old told fans. "Then 21 years later to come back and be doing it together with you lot."

Unwilling to let the opportunity pass, the rest of the band quipped: "I wonder if Victoria feels like that right now!"

That wasn't the only dig the band made, however, as when Mel B rapped the iconic bridge to the band's breakout hit Wannabe, Geri followed the line "Easy V doesn't come for free, she's a real lady" with the cheeky remark: "Where is she?"

When Geri, Mel, Mel C and Emma Bunton announced plans to hit the road last November, the fashion mogul decided to pass on the opportunity, citing her other work commitments.

Although fans hoped to see Posh at the gig in the U.K.'s capital, their dreams were quashed when the star posted snaps of herself on Instagram in Los Angeles, California shortly before the show was due to begin.

The Spice World - 2019 Tour wraps up at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.