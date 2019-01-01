NEWS Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber narrowly beat Lil Nas X to Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber score a fifth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart after another close battle all week with Lil Nas X.



At Monday's midweek stage Lil Nas X's Old Town Road had overtaken Ed and Justin's I Don't Care, but the duo claw back to hold the top spot this week with a lead of just 1,553 combined sales. Old Town Road was the most streamed song of the week with 8.8 million plays.



Meanwhile, this week's highest new entry goes to Chris Brown's new collaboration with Drake, No Guidance, which debuts at Number 8. It's Chris Brown 16th Top 10 and Drake's 17th.



Sigala and Becky Hill's Wish You Well scales the Top 40 for a third consecutive week, up nine places to Number 15, and Mabel opens at Number 18 with Mad Love, the latest single from her forthcoming album High Expectations.



London rapper Mostack lands three Top 40 entries following the release of his debut album Stacko: Shine Girl ft. Stormzy hits a new peak at 13, Stinking Rich ft. Dave & J Hus is new at 19, and I'm The One with Fredo lands at 39.



Heaven by Avicii - featuring uncredited vocals by Chris Martin - is new at 20, and Liam Gallagher's new single Shockwave opens at Number 22 and was the biggest seller of the week, taking in downloads and a 7-inch vinyl release.



After 14 weeks inside the Top 100, AJ Tracey's Ladbroke Grove zooms 17 places to make its Top 40 debut at 26, boosted by a new remix featuring General Levy & Novelist.



Finally, Nottingham duo Young T & Bugsey score their first Official Top 40 entry with Strike A Pose ft. Aitch at Number 30.

