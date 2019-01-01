NEWS Lewis Capaldi extends reign at Number 1, Jonas Brothers claim highest ever chart position Newsdesk Share with :







Lewis Capaldi’s seemingly unstoppable debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent remains at Number 1 for a fourth week atop the Official Albums Chart - the first artist album released this year to spend four weeks at Number 1.



Jonas Brothers lead ten new entries on this week’s albums Top 40, claiming their highest ever UK chart position with Happiness Begins. The trio’s first studio album in 10 years debuts at Number 2, marking their first UK Top 5 record. Two of the Jonas Brothers’ previous albums peaked at Number 9: their self-titled second album, released in the UK in June 2008, and 2009’s Lines Vines And Trying Times.



London MC MoStack’s debut album Stacko makes a strong debut at Number 3, ahead of The Divine Comedy’s Office Politics at Number 5, their fourth Top 10 collection. Avicii’s posthumous release Tim debuts at Number 7 to become his third Top 10 album.



Elsewhere in the chart, Jamie Cullum’s eighth studio album Taller goes straight into the Top 20 at Number 17, Bob Dylan’s mammoth 14-disc boxset The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings - released to coincide with Martin Scorsese’s new Netflix feature about the artist - enters at 20.



Pink Floyd’s former chart-topper The Division Bell impacts at Number 23 following a 25th anniversary vinyl pressing, Neil Young & Stray Gators’ live album Tuscaloosa debuts at Number 30, ahead of Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora at 32 with A Different Kind Of Human: Step 2.



Finally, US latin-rock band Santana land their 22nd UK Top 40 album with Africa Speaks, debuting at Number 35.