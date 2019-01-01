Madonna shocked after failing to book Rosalia for birthday performance

Madonna tried everything to persuade rising Spanish singer Rosalia to perform at her 60th birthday celebration before giving up.

The superstar sat down with Spanish radio station Los 40 Principales and revealed she was unsuccessful when it came to convincing the little known 25 year old to take the stage during the Morocco event last August (18).

“At that moment no one knew who she was. I thought that I was the only person who knew of her,” she said. “I tried every way possible to get her to come to Morocco to perform for me at my party."

Yet the Material Girl hitmaker soon learned just how complicated booking the musician would be and gave up.

“When she and I got in touch, it seemed like an easy transaction," she added. "All we needed was a guitar player and some palmeros (flamenco clappers). But then a manager appeared, then an agent ... and then there were five people involved who wanted to charge an extraordinary amount of money. Then they told me that Rosalia's team would be formed by 36 people and I kept thinking: 'what?' So, it didn’t happen.”

Rosalia went on to become more recognisable after her track Con Altura, featuring J. Balvin, debuted in March (19) and Madonna couldn't be happier for her.

“I admire her because, in a world full of pop stars that sound the same and look the same, I feel that she is truly unique and true to herself," she gushed. "I like it. There is something special about her.”