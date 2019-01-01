Emma Bunton can't wait to meet Spice Girls 'superfan' Emma Stone

Emma Bunton is "really excited" by the prospect of meeting Spice Girls superfan Emma Stone.

The La La Land actress, 30, is set to attend the Spice Girls' Spice World - 2019 Tour at London's Wembley Stadium on Thursday night, and 43-year-old Baby Spice can't wait to meet the Hollywood star.

"Do you know who we’ve got coming?" she enthused on Britain's Heart Breakfast radio show on Thursday. "Oh, I hope I’m allowed to say this but Emma Stone is coming tonight and I’ve never met her and we’re going to be meeting her so I’m really excited."

Host Jamie Theakston shared the Wannabe singer's excitement, adding: "All she talks about is dressing up as Baby Spice when she was young."

"Her name was Emily but she wanted it to be Emma because she was such a Spice Girl fan," replied Emma, before gushing, "It’s amazing. It’s quite nice. I’m excited!"

The singer also spoke for the first time about the upcoming Spice Girls movie that is in early development at Paramount Animation, and will feature all five original members of the group.

"It’s a whole new story. A whole new story," she shared. "I’m just really looking forward to see how they draw us, the animations."

Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller will produce the movie, with Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith creating the screenplay.