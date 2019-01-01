Cardi B: 'I'll never have plastic surgery again'

Cardi B has ruled out ever going under the knife again.

The Bodak Yellow rapper, who previously explained she chose liposuction and breast augmentation because she did not have time to workout, confessed she's now finding time to get fit.

"I been working out for the past two weeks cause b**ch I ain’t getting (plastic) surgery again," the 26-year-old tweeted. "But let me tell you I have not got a headache ever since."

The move is a complete turnaround for the star, who had previously lashed out at fans who criticised her decision to have the work done, claiming it sets a bad example for her daughter, who she welcomed last July with husband Offset, 27.

"I do whatever the f**k I want with my body, let me tell you something b**ch. I do whatever the f**k I want," she raged during an Instagram Live stream. "And I don’t have the time of day like you. My job as an entertainer is a 24 hour job. So no, I don’t have the time to work out."

The move comes just days after the star shared a snap on social media of her swollen ankles, with the caption: “Look how swollen my feet get every time I take flights. My stomach gets even more puffy.”

Cardi was forced to cancel concerts as she recovered from her cosmetic procedures, with her most recently pulling out of Parklife festival in Manchester, England last weekend.