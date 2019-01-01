Chris Daughtry's wife 'comes out' as bisexual in new song

Rocker Chris Daughtry has helped his wife 'come out' as a bisexual woman in a touching new song.

The former American Idol star has been married to Deanna since 2000, and although she had been upfront about her sexual preferences to her loved ones, she hadn't gone public with the news - until now.

She decided to pour out her feelings by putting pen to paper, and came up with a sheet of lyrics she then handed to her husband.

"She basically said, 'If this inspires you, feel free to use it,'" Chris tells People magazine. "She kind of downplayed it and walked away, which made me want to read it even more."

The singer/songwriter was so moved by the words Deanna had written, he immediately started to formulate the track in his mind.

"It just felt very real and very honest," he says. "I instantly started hearing the chorus in my head."

The result is As You Are, which features on his band Daughtry's new album Cage to Rattle, and the couple considers the ballad Deanna's 'coming out' tune.

"I really wanted to be vulnerable and say, 'This is who I am,'" she explains of writing the song. "I love me. I hope you will love me, but if you don't, that's OK because I still have myself, and I do have people that love me as I am, and that's all I want."

Adds Chris, "It's very important for people to know what the song is about and where it really came from. Otherwise we're not being authentic with the song."

"I'm super-proud that she feels strong enough to be so open and honest about it," he concludes. "We're both after the same goal, and that's being our true selves to each other."