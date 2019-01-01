Maren Morris brushes off Playboy criticism

Country singer Maren Morris is unfazed by the backlash she has faced online after teasing fans with topless shots from an upcoming Playboy magazine photoshoot.

The Girl hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday (11Jun19) to post two saucy snaps of herself, in which she is featured wearing tight red pants and a cowboy hat as she lounges in an armchair.

In both images, she holds an arm over her bare chest to maintain her modesty.

"strip it down. something with @playboy is coming next week...," she captioned the pictures.

While most fans, including fellow artists LeAnn Rimes and Carly Pearce, praised the star for the sexy images, others weren't impressed and made their feelings clear on social media.

"No longer a fan," wrote one person, while another posted, "Gross! No dignity at all..."

The criticism only made Maren more defiant about her decision to pose for Playboy as she shared a note for all the haters on her Instagram Story timeline.

"The thing about me is, I make music for myself," she wrote beside a black-and-white photo from the shoot.

"I learned later that it touches others, which is the most wonderful byproduct of a songwriter's calling. Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love."

"I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I'll never have this moment back," she added. "Can't wait for you to read my interview with @playboy in their 'Gender + Sexuality' issue next week. I drop some truth too."

Maren, who is married to fellow country singer Ryan Hurd, previously announced she would be posing for the famed men's magazine back in April (19), when she insisted the shoot would be tasteful and not include anything too revealing.